Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Miss England finalists have shared their “real” features including acne, blemishes and weight gain as part of a campaign to highlight natural and inner beauty.

Beauty queens have shared photos showing as part of an 'Instagram versus Reality' campaign ahead of the final this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Organisers say they want to showcase a more realistic body image and natural looks, which comes after the competition completely banned its controversial swimwear round for the first time.

Alexandria Crystal, of Barnsley, is the youngest in the competition at 16 and has shared the difficulties she has faced suffering with acne.

She said: "There are lots of things I don’t let define me, acne is one of them. It goes through cycles and does upset me at times.

"I love getting dressed up and putting my make up on but there are days when I simply can’t be bothered and that’s my prerogative to look how I choose to look when I feel like it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alice Cutler, 26, a solicitor from Southampton, says she has struggled with her weight for as long as she can remember.

She said: “I have struggled with my weight - I have had a lot of trauma throughout my life and "eating my feelings" became a way of dealing, or not, with everything.

"I comfort ate my way through the loss of my mum.

Alice Cutler, 26, has shared photos showing her flaws as part of an 'Instagram versus Reality' campaign ahead of the Miss England final this month.

“Maintaining a healthy weight is something I will always have to keep an eye on.”

Prison officer Melissa Butcher, 24, from Lancaster, suffered from body dysmorphia from a young age which affected her mental health so much she pulled out of her dancing career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “Never in a million years would I have imagined being in the Miss England final but here we are.

Prison officer Melissa Butcher has shared images as part of the "Instagram vs Reality" campaign.

"Believe in yourself. I'm looking forward to the sports round and have been training hard to give myself the best chance” .

Other girls shared make-up free photos without any filters, cosmetics or editing.

Miss England organiser Angie Beasley said “On day of the final, the 40 finalists will be doing a catwalk makeup-free.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Melissa Butcher suffered from body dysmorphia from a young age which affected her mental health so much she pulled out of her dancing career.

“We have encouraged the finalists to share their true selves on the Miss England blog on our website and be more realistic on social media. It’s proving a success as the contestants are realising they are not alone with their struggles.

"Some contestants have shared stories of grief and bullying during their younger years along with talking about reasons for entering. It’s very inspiring. I’ve seen a lot of the contestants bonding who will probably make friends for life. ”