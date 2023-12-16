"They put bands on that went on to conquer the world."

An author hoping to take Sheffield’s public back to when they were teenagers in the 60s has spoken about his passion, in an interview for Shots TV.

Neil Anderson is the author of the Dirty Stop Out’s Guide, a series of books capturing the magic of some very special times and places in the Steel City.

Peter Stringfellow at his King Mojo club in Sheffield

In this piece for National World’s Shots TV, Neil talks about the ‘Dirty Stop Out’s Guide to the 1960s - The King Mojo Edition’ chronicling the iconic Sheffield club started by brothers Peter and Geoff Stringfellow that played "bands that conquered the world".

Names like Stevie Wonder, Ike & Tina Turner, Jimi Hendrix, The Who, and Pink Floyd all played early gigs at the venue that used to reside at 555 Pitsmoor Road.