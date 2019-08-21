Melodic jazz all the way from Edinburgh to Bradfield
Bradfield Village Hall will swing to the sound of jazz on September 20 when Ian and Dominic play there on September 20.
Ian and Dominic have been performing together for a number of years playing melodic improvisations on jazz standards and original compositions.
And they will bring their melodic sounds to the hall at The Sands, Low Bradfield.
Their style of jazz concentrates on developing melodic ideas within the framework of the melody of a tune, whilst maintaining the concept and groove behind it. The result is a very accessible melodic style which allows them to explore, improvise and develop ideas without losing the essence of each piece of music, and to interact together in as creative a way as possible.
They have had enormous success over many years during the Edinburgh Fringe Festival with their very successful show “Jazz at Lunchtime”. Thousands of people have come to see them perform, with many sell-out shows. A number of visitors to the Edinburgh Fringe from all over the world have returned year after year.
Based in Edinburgh, the duo has regularly and extensively toured throughout the UK. They have embarked on many rural tours under their “Jazz in the Village” series, playing in hundreds of halls, often bringing jazz for the first time to remote communities, performing in intimate settings to appreciative audiences. The beautiful Scottish scenery that they have seen on their travels has inspired the writing of many pieces of music by Ian.
Ian and Dom have performed in a number of festivals including Edinburgh Jazz Festival, Glasgow Jazz Festival and more. Advance tickets from www.bradfieldvillagehall.org.uk website, Flask End Cafe (Bradfield Post Office) or call 0114 285 1227.