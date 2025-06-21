Blue Cross is urging animal lovers to consider adopting older animals, as many continue to face long waits for new homes.
This list showcases a diverse group of animals, all hoping to find their forever homes.
While younger animals are often rehomed quickly, senior pets are frequently overlooked.
Many of these animals have been in care for extended periods, some for several months or more.
Older pets in Blue Cross centres are fully assessed, and most are ready to move straight into a home environment.
The charity is focusing efforts on rehoming these animals, many of whom are described as loyal, affectionate and easy to care for.
1. Luna is an affectionate, sweet-natured. Her absolute favourite thing in the world is simply being surrounded by her people – she truly thrives on companionship and loves to be included in the daily hustle and bustle of family life. Whether it's cuddling up for a cosy afternoon nap or following you around the house to see what you’re up to, Luna’s gentle and loving personality shines through in everything she does. When she's not snuggled up in her bed, you'll find Luna showing off her playful side! She adores her toys – especially a good game of tug – and is always ready for some fun and games with her family. Don’t let her age fool you; Luna still has plenty of energy to burn and absolutely loves her walks, where she can explore the world around her with a spring in her step and a happy wag of her tail.
2. Dennis the cat
Dennis is a delightful and friendly boy who’s ready to find a forever home. Dennis thrives on being part of the action - whether you’re cooking, working, or just relaxing, he’ll be right there beside you, eager to be involved and soak up all the attention.
Dennis is playful and spirited, with a love for chasing after toys like fishing rods, string, or little balls. He also enjoys spending time outdoors, happily exploring the garden or hanging out in the sunshine on nice days.
3. Reggie blue cross
Reggie is a charming and affectionate boy who's looking for a loving home. Reggie adores human company — he'll happily follow you around the house like a little shadow, always curious and wanting to be involved in whatever you're doing, whether you're cooking, working, or simply relaxing.
4. Fred (with George, Olaf, Patch and Teddy)
Say hello to this adorable crew of five curious little explorers! These mice are a tight-knit group who love spending their days digging tunnels, building cosy nests, and cuddling up together for naps. Each one has their own quirky personality, but they’re all sweet-natured, sociable, and full of charm.
They are looking for a spacious enclosure with plenty of bedding, enrichment toys and hideouts to explore with a loving owner who enjoys observing their antics and ensuring they're well cared for.