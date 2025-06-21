1 . Luna is an affectionate, sweet-natured. Her absolute favourite thing in the world is simply being surrounded by her people – she truly thrives on companionship and loves to be included in the daily hustle and bustle of family life. Whether it's cuddling up for a cosy afternoon nap or following you around the house to see what you’re up to, Luna’s gentle and loving personality shines through in everything she does. When she's not snuggled up in her bed, you'll find Luna showing off her playful side! She adores her toys – especially a good game of tug – and is always ready for some fun and games with her family. Don’t let her age fool you; Luna still has plenty of energy to burn and absolutely loves her walks, where she can explore the world around her with a spring in her step and a happy wag of her tail.

