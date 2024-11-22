Meadowhall Sheffield: Take a tour of centre’s Magical Winterland including ice rink and fairground, now open

Chloe Aslett
By Chloe Aslett

Digital Journalist

Published 22nd Nov 2024, 09:42 GMT

Meadowhall’s exciting new Christmas event has opened to the public today (November 22).

The shopping centre’s Magical Winterland, in the Orange Car Park, promises to deliver festive enchantment for families by the sleigh-load.

One of the biggest draws will be the 650 sqm covered ice rink.

There are also rides, gifts to browse, seasonal treats like hot chocolate and mulled wine, a bar, and the chance to embark on a ‘grotto adventure’ and meet Father Christmas.

The Magical Winterland is free to enter but there are charges for the ice skating, rides and the ‘grotto adventure’.

In the grotto, children can enjoy story time with Mrs Claus, create their own special bauble in the ‘wish factory’, visit the forest animals and help them find their lost treasures, and take part in a snowball fight with the naughty elf and his pals.

The 30 to 40-minute adventure culminates with a personal visit to Santa, who will present them with an age-appropriate gift.

The fairground will feature 12 rides, from roller coasters to carousels and bumper cars, with prices starting from £2 per ride. You can book ride tokens, with a bulk discount available, or buy them on the day.

Meadowhall’s Magical Winterland will be open from 3pm to 9pm on weekdays and from 10am to 9pm at weekends and during the holidays.

For more information about the Magical Winterland, and to book tickets, visit: https://meadowhall.co.uk/event/christmas-winterland

See the photos below and our video to get a taste for what is on offer.

1. Fairground rides

Dean Atkins

Photo Sales

2. Christmas trees

Dean Atkins

Photo Sales

3. Rides

Dean Atkins

Photo Sales

4. Up high in the sky

Dean Atkins

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:MeadowhallSheffieldChristmas
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice