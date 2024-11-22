The shopping centre’s Magical Winterland, in the Orange Car Park, promises to deliver festive enchantment for families by the sleigh-load.

One of the biggest draws will be the 650 sqm covered ice rink.

There are also rides, gifts to browse, seasonal treats like hot chocolate and mulled wine, a bar, and the chance to embark on a ‘grotto adventure’ and meet Father Christmas.

The Magical Winterland is free to enter but there are charges for the ice skating, rides and the ‘grotto adventure’.

In the grotto, children can enjoy story time with Mrs Claus, create their own special bauble in the ‘wish factory’, visit the forest animals and help them find their lost treasures, and take part in a snowball fight with the naughty elf and his pals.

The 30 to 40-minute adventure culminates with a personal visit to Santa, who will present them with an age-appropriate gift.

The fairground will feature 12 rides, from roller coasters to carousels and bumper cars, with prices starting from £2 per ride. You can book ride tokens, with a bulk discount available, or buy them on the day.

Meadowhall’s Magical Winterland will be open from 3pm to 9pm on weekdays and from 10am to 9pm at weekends and during the holidays.

For more information about the Magical Winterland, and to book tickets, visit: https://meadowhall.co.uk/event/christmas-winterland

See the photos below and our video to get a taste for what is on offer.