Meadowhall: Glass Onion vintage to open second Sheffield shop packed with sustainable and second-hand clothing
South Yorkshire-based vintage company Glass Onion has announced it will be opening a new shop in Meadowhall within weeks.
The sustainable clothing company is yet to set an opening date, but has confirmed its new doors will be open to vintage and fashion enthusiasts by the end of March.
The 3,000 sq ft shop will feature Glass Onion’s usual bestsellers to suit all budgets and styles, including big name brands like North Face, Nike, Levis, Adidas, and Harley Davidson.
The mega-market rail area which is popular in their Division Street location will carry over to the Meadowhall store, with every item priced at £10, or three for £25.
Glass Onion started in 2005 with its founder, John, selling from his Grandma’s coal shed in Barnsley.
It has since grown to become the UK’s leading vintage clothing company, processing up to 20,000kg of second hand clothing every single week which would otherwise end up in landfill.