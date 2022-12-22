If your annual Christmas tradition is tucking into a McDonald’s takeaway while watching your favourite Christmas film on Christmas Eve, or if you’re away this year so the Boxing Day leftovers aren’t an option you might be looking for the next best thing - McDonalds!
To help McDonalds lovers get their fix over the Christmas period, we have rounded up all of the Christmas opening hours for branches in Sheffield. Make sure you check your local McDonalds to avoid disappointment as some will be closing earlier than usual.
And the McDonald’s festive menu is running through the Christmas period so you still have time to pick up that Celebrations Mc Mcflurry or Festive Pie. Here’s when McDonald’s will be open in Sheffield during the festive period.
Sheffield 2
Where: Sheffield, S1 2GE
Festive opening times
Christmas Eve - 5:30 AM to 8:00 PM
Christmas Day - Closed
Boxing Day - 11:00 AM to 2:00 AM
Hillsborough
Where: 633 Penistone Road, Sheffield, S6 2GB
Festive opening times
Christmas Eve - 12:00 AM to 8:00 PM
Christmas Day - Closed
Boxing Day - 11:00 AM to 11:59 PM
Sheffield Archer Road
Where: Sheffield, S8 0JT
Festive opening times
Christmas Eve - 12:00 AM to 8:00 PM
Christmas Day - Closed
Boxing Day - 11:00 AM to 12:00 AM
Meadowhall 2
Where: Diner 2 Meadowhall Retail Park, S9 2YZ
Festive opening times
Christmas Eve - 12:00 AM to 9:00 PM
Christmas Day - Closed
Boxing Day - 8:00 AM to 12:00 AM
Sheffield Handsworth
Where: Turner Business Park, S13 9BS
Festive opening hours
Christmas Eve - 5:00 AM to 9:00 PM
Christmas Day - Closed
Boxing Day- 7:00 AM to 4:59 AM
Where: Sheffield, S9 1EP
Festive opening hours
Christmas Eve - 6:00 AM to 6:00 PM
Christmas Day - Closed
Boxing Day - 6:00 AM to 10:00 PM
Where: Rotherham, S60 2XG
Festive opening times
Christmas Eve - 12:00 AM to 9:00 PM
Christmas Day - Closed
Boxing Day - 8:00 AM to 12:00 AM