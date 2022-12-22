News you can trust since 1887
McDonald’s opening times for Christmas eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day in Sheffield - full list

If you’re desperate to get your McDonald’s fix over the Christmas period, here’s when you can do so in Sheffield.

By Chelsie Sewell
5 minutes ago

If your annual Christmas tradition is tucking into a McDonald’s takeaway while watching your favourite Christmas film on Christmas Eve, or if you’re away this year so the Boxing Day leftovers aren’t an option you might be looking for the next best thing - McDonalds!

To help McDonalds lovers get their fix over the Christmas period, we have rounded up all of the Christmas opening hours for branches in Sheffield. Make sure you check your local McDonalds  to avoid disappointment as some will be closing earlier than usual.

And the McDonald’s festive menu is running through the Christmas period so you still have time to pick up that Celebrations Mc Mcflurry or Festive Pie. Here’s when McDonald’s will be open in Sheffield during the festive period.

Sheffield 2

Where: Sheffield, S1 2GE

Festive opening times

Christmas Eve - 5:30 AM to 8:00 PM

Christmas Day - Closed

Boxing Day - 11:00 AM to 2:00 AM

Hillsborough

Where: 633 Penistone Road, Sheffield, S6 2GB

Festive opening times

Christmas Eve - 12:00 AM to 8:00 PM

Christmas Day - Closed

Boxing Day - 11:00 AM to 11:59 PM

Sheffield Archer Road

Where: Sheffield, S8 0JT

Festive opening times

Christmas Eve - 12:00 AM to 8:00 PM

Christmas Day - Closed

Boxing Day - 11:00 AM to 12:00 AM

Meadowhall 2

Where: Diner 2 Meadowhall Retail Park, S9 2YZ

Festive opening times

Christmas Eve - 12:00 AM to 9:00 PM

Christmas Day - Closed

Boxing Day - 8:00 AM to 12:00 AM

Sheffield Handsworth

Where: Turner Business Park, S13 9BS

Festive opening hours

Christmas Eve - 5:00 AM to 9:00 PM

Christmas Day - Closed

Boxing Day- 7:00 AM to 4:59 AM

Here’s when McDonald’s will be open in Sheffield over Christmas

Meadowhall

Where: Sheffield, S9 1EP

Festive opening hours

Christmas Eve - 6:00 AM to 6:00 PM

Christmas Day - Closed

Boxing Day - 6:00 AM to 10:00 PM

Rotherham Canklow

Where: Rotherham, S60 2XG

Festive opening times

Christmas Eve - 12:00 AM to 9:00 PM

Christmas Day - Closed

Boxing Day - 8:00 AM to 12:00 AM

