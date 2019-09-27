McDonald’s launch investigation after Sheffield customer finds ‘broken drinks filter’ in their cup
McDonald’s have launched an investigation after a Sheffield customer said he found a ‘broken drinks filter’ at the bottom of his cup.
Jack Tye visited McDonald’s on Farm Road with his colleagues on Friday, September 13 and said his colleague ordered an Oasis drink.
But, when he got back to the office and finished his drink, he realised the container still felt ‘heavy’ and decided to look inside.
To his dismay, Jack said that his friend found that the nosil had dropped off the drink machine and landed into his cup.
He said: “My work colleagues and I drove to McDonald’s to pick up lunch for our team. After my colleague finished his drink he realised it was still heavy.
“He opened to lid to find that the nosil of the drink machine was in there!
“Imagine finding the filter of a drink machine in your drink. It’s so dirty and my colleague felt very sick afterwards.”
Jack contacted McDonald’s about the issue, stating it was a hygiene and safety risk.
McDonald’s replied to Jack stating that they were sorry to hear about this experience and that they were ‘looking into it with the restaurant team’.
Jack said the company has now asked him to send the filter back to them so they can send it away for testing.
A McDonald’s spokesperson said: “We are sorry to hear about this customer’s experience. When the restaurant were alerted to the incident, they conducted a full investigation at restaurant level but have been unable to determine where this item originated from.
“Our Customer Services Team have been liaising with the customer who has agreed to send back the item for further tests.”