McDonald's announces it will extend its breakfast hours in an exciting new trial
Hungry Sheffield customers could soon be chomping down on a McDonald’s breakfast AFTER the 10.30am deadline.
At the moment, customers can only order their favourite meal from the McDonald’s breakfast menu until the mid-morning cut-off mark.
This means, anyone popping into the restaurant for a Sausage and Egg McMuffin after 10.30am will be severely disappointed.
However, that could soon be a thing of the past.
The Mirror have reported that McDonald’s are trialling an extension to their breakfast hours until 11am.
If the trial is successful, the fast-food chain will officially make the breakfast deadline half an hour later all across the UK and Ireland
The trial will start today at seven McDonald’s restaurants and will last for six weeks to see how hungry the nation really is.
Restaurants in Portsmouth and the Isle of Wight will be the first to trial the new timings, potentiallyu putting an end to the 25-year-old deadline.
Here’s hoping the trial goes well!