McCarthy & Stone Sheffield team award winners again for 14th consecutive year

It was huge celebrations for house builder McCarthy and Stone’s Sheffield team as they received the Home Builder’s Federation Five Star Home Builder Customer Satisfaction Award for the 14th consecutive year

The Five Star customer satisfaction rating is the highest accolade a new homes developer can achieve. McCarthy and Stone – the UK’s leading developer and manager of retirement communities – is the only housebuilder of any size or type to achieve this award for this number of consecutive years, which is every year the survey has been run.

Five Stars are awarded when more than nine out of ten customers would recommend a company to a friend. It is a yearly survey carried out by the HBF, totalling more than 1,330 purchasers of McCarthy & Stone’s homes in 2018.

McCarthy and Stone achieved a combined customer satisfaction score of 92.5 percent.

The recognition follows McCarthy and Stone’s announcement of a business transformation strategy in 2018, which sees the company focusing on two core products, Retirement Living and Retirement Living Plus, as well as seeking to enhance its offering through increased affordability, flexibility and choice for customers.

Regional Sales and Marketing Director for McCarthy and Stone North East, Liz Green, said: “Five-star service is an integral part of our culture and we are continually striving to improve, with an absolute commitment to delivering the very best products and services for our customers. We are therefore delighted to receive this Five Star award from the HBF for an unprecedented 14th year in a row.

“Our long-term vision is to continue developing retirement communities that enrich the quality of life of our customers and their families, while also creating even deeper and longer relationships with all those who choose to downsize to a McCarthy and Stone development.

"The introduction of a new tiered service, the expansion of our care offering, the opening up developments for wider community use and integrating technology are just some of the ways we are improving our homes." The HBF award recognises McCarthy and Stone's commitment to maintaining high standards of build quality and excellent customer service.