Mayor visits hospice staff

The great work done by dedicated Barnsley Hospice volunteers was praised when the Mayor of the town paid them a visit.

Coun Steve Green visited the hospice in Gawber to speak to a range of volunteers from all areas of the organisation about their activities.

He chatted with volunteer gardeners, receptionists, fundraisers, administrators and a complementary therapist about what their roles involve and thanked them for their hard work.

Coun Green, who is championing volunteering throughout his year in office, said: “I heard about so many things during my visit which I didn’t realise volunteers did. They are worth their weight in gold. Barnsley is definitely a town that’s punching above its weight in terms of volunteers and the work they do.”

The Mayor signed up as a volunteer with Barnsley Hospice himself in 2012 and over the last few years he has marshalled at fundraising events and helped with bag packing.

Barbara Cronin, volunteer and HR coordinator at Barnsley Hospice, spoke about the centre’s 270 volunteers and added: “Inviting the Mayor to meet our volunteers was a wonderful way of recognising and celebrating their incredible efforts and we are very grateful to him for taking the time to visit.”