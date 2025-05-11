May the cheese be with you: Sheffield wildlife photographer's mouse-size Star Wars village for May The 4th
Wildlife photographer Simon Dell, 51, has become a local hit thanks to his adorable photos of wild mice interacting with detailed miniature sets he builds himself.
This week, his furry residents were spotted preparing for Star Wars Day - and it’s safe to say, the force is with them.
“Being a lifelong Star Wars fan, I couldn’t resist doing a May the 4th theme - it’s become a bit of a tradition now,” Simon said.
The scenes – featuring handmade Jedi mice, tiny ships and even a mouse-sized bakery – are set in what Simon calls a ‘mouse village’ at the bottom of his garden in Sheffield.
Built around a log pile and packed with moss, the habitat includes nesting boxes, tunnels, and themed props made from recycled materials.
“I always say, if I can dream it up, I’ll make it mouse-sized,” he said. “There’s a school, a pub, even a store.”
Simon tempts the mice to interact with his scenes using seeds, peanuts and the occasional dab of peanut butter.
Once in place, he snaps them in action and shares the results on the mice’s own Facebook page, George the Mouse in the Log Pile House.
“I grew up on Star Wars in the 70s, and I still have those memories. Now I get to relive a bit of that magic – and share it with a few tiny friends.”
Whether wielding lightsabres or just nibbling on cheese, these South Yorkshire mice are ready for the galaxy.
