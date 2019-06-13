Masterchef Chris cooks up treats at Sheffield's Atkinson's store
A Masterchef finalist has been chosen to cook for customers and road test a new range at Sheffield institution Atkinson’s next week.
Chris Hale – who reached the quarter finals of BBC Masterchef – will be teaming up with the Lord Mayor of Sheffield, Coun Tony Downing, as part of the department store’s 147th birthday celebrations.
The founder of the award-winning Pop Up North catering company will be demonstrating some of his recipes including pan fried steak, green beans and chimichurri sauce, wild mushroom ragu on ciabatta, griddled peaches with honeyed cream and rum salted caramel.
David Cartwright, Atkinsons store manager, said: “We’re thrilled that Chris Hale has agreed to take part in our event.
“He is one of our region’s most innovative chefs and he’s the perfect person to help us showcase our cooking department’s healthy cooking products.”
Customers also get the chance to ‘win a Masterchef at home experience’ where Chris visits the winner’s home and cooks a three-course meal for up to six people
He will also be road-testing the store’s award winning healthy cooking option - the Stellar Rocktanium non-stick range that needs little or no oil and comes with a lifetime guarantee – in the newly refurbished area.
The 3.5 hour cooking marathon takes place in the Nankivells area of the store from 11.30am until 3pm on Tuesday, June 25th.There will also be additional competitions on the day to win Rocktanium pan sets and frying pans.
Entry is free as is parking, but a donation to Weston Park Cancer Charity is once encouraged.
Register your interest in attending and enter the ‘win a Masterchef experience at home’ competition at https://www.atkinsonsofsheffield.co.uk/chris-hale-masterchef
