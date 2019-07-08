Mary Berry, James Martin and the Hairy Bikers share their cookery knowledge at this year's Chatsworth Country Fair

Mary Berry enjoys afternoon tea at the annual Chatsworth Country Fair. Picture Scott Merrylees SM1004/80a

The fair takes place between August 30 and September 1. To start the weekend off, one of the nation’s favourite cookery writers and television presenters Mary Berry takes centre stage on Friday. She will be returning to the event for the seventh year.

She said: “I am really looking forward to appearing at Chatsworth Country Fair – it is the greatest, most special family day out, with something for everyone, in the most glorious setting, you can even bring your dog.”

Swapping his usual Saturday morning spot on television, James Martin will be hosting a cooking demonstration and book signing on the Saturday, offering fans an opportunity to meet him face-to-face.

Closing the event on Sunday will be the Hairy Bikers, who will be bringing their usual cheek and charm to their Chatsworth Country Fair debut. It will not, however, be there first visit to the historic venue.

The duo, David Myer and Simon ‘Si’ King. said: “We are thrilled to be returning to Chatsworth for the Country Fair after having such a brilliant time in the area back in 2008 while we filmed our Hairy Bakers series. “Everyone was so welcoming and we can’t wait to go back and be guest chefs at this event.”

The busy line up also includes local chefs including Chris Mapp, owner of the award-winning The Tickled Trout in Derbyshire, Eva Humphries, a nutritionist who goes by the nickname ‘the Wholefood Warrior’ who is known for her easy and energetic food demonstrations, the self-taught bistro-style chef Luke Payne, who is head chef and owner at The Pack Horse, Hayfield and James Payne who is now head chef at Derbyshire’s Baslow Hall after studying at Barnsley catering college

The Fine Food Village will be packed with more than 100 stalls bursting with food to enjoy on the day, as well as produce to take home.

On the gate prices for adults are £25 each day and includes parking, while children under 14 get in free on the day.

Gates open at 9am each day, with a closing ceremony held at 6.30pm.