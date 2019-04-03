Martin Lewis has issued a passport warning to people ahead of their summer holidays ahead of a possible no deal Brexit.

The Money Saving Expert hosted a Brexit special on ITV and discussed all the different permetations will affect people’s pockets.

Martin Lewis (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

During the programme, viewers rose the issue of holiday plans and passport issues if a no deal Brexit goes ahead.

Currentyly, the UK is set to leave the EU on April 12 but Theresa May revealed yesterday she is seeking an extension in order to ensure a ‘timely and orderly exit’.

If the UK leaves with a deal then transitional arrangements means nothing will change until the end of 2020.

However, if the UK leaves with no deal then this will affect visiting Europe with an invalid passport.

Mr Lewis revealed that passport holders will need to have at least six months validity left on their passports to visit the 26 countries in the Schengen area.

British passort holders will be considered ‘third country nationals’ within the area that includes countries including Spain, Greece, France, Portugal, Italy and France.

One studio guest said that she and her friends are going on holiday with their families in August but two of the children do not have valid passports.

She asked if she should renew the passports now or wait until after April 12.

Martin said: “You’re going to have to apply for a passport for them anyway so you may as well do it now. If you’re definitely not going away before August you could apply a little bit later.

“If we do leave the EU there may be delays at the passport office with lots of people so the easiest and simplest way is to start doing it now and there shouldn’t be a problem.”