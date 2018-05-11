Lucky pupils meet author at Bramall Lane

The Sheffield United Community Foundation urged local children to read more when it invited school pupils to its ground to meet a famous author.

Year 4 children from Ballifield Primary School met Dan Freedman the author of the much loved Jamie Johnson books.

He joined them on their trip to Bramall Lane as part of their work with Sheffield United’s community foundation and the Premier League’s Rising Stars programme which promotes literacy in schools.

Daniel Cassidy, from Ballifield Primary School, said: “Dan was talking about his series of books starring Jamie Johnson which are targeted at getting boys engaged with reading through their love of football.”

He added: “He spoke passionately about the advantages to reading and about what a positive impact reading has had on his life. He loved meeting the children and discussing with them their favourite books, their ideas for future Jamie Johnson adventures and his life as a children’s author.

“He read parts of his book, had his picture taken with the children and kindly gave them all a signed copy of one of his books. It was great to see someone taking such an interest in the children and promoting such an important message.

“The talk obviously had an instant impact because everyone had their noses deep in the book on the way home.

“Another great example of the fantastic work Sheffield United and the Premier League do for the local community.”

