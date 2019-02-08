Lovely new lingerie boutique selling Sheffield made products opening in time for Valentine’s Day

Inspired by real women with shapely curves who want beautiful lingerie, one Sheffield lady is preparing to open her first boutique and a also a new range of underwear ahead of Valentine's Day.

Natalie Mosley has been running the brand, Lucy May Lingerie, from a home studio for two years, and now with one of her busiest times of year just around the corner she hopes to help even more women feel confident and sexy with the opening of her first store.

Some of the lingerie items and candles available from Sheffield brand Lucy May.

The first Lucy May Lingerie boutique will officially launch this evening with an special event at the store, on 9 Union Road, Nether Edge, but the doors will be open to the public tomorrow at 10am.

Natalie said: “Lucy May promotes the feel good factor in women. Fit and comfort is of paramount importance, yet the products I offer ooze style and class. Our fabrics are ultra soft and smooth and work effortlessly with a woman’s curves and contour.

We manufacture here in Sheffield, and our products are made with precision technique. We can create bespoke items to fit and give each individual an exclusive service.”

Lucy May brand lingerie is beautiful, and the products do indeed look and feel fabulous.

With eye catching delicate black lace, the Midnight Lace collection is soft to the touch and designed to highlight ladies curves.

The Vintage Rose collection, which is available in black and ivory, has a classic English classic feel and is also floaty and floral.

For ladies who want more support, the black and red Maybella lingerie collection has both padded and non-padded bra styles and a gorgeous must have brief style and suspender set.

Alongside the lingerie ladies, (and their partners), can also enjoy a range of premium, vegan friendly and biodegradable candles.

There are four candles to enjoy, all of which have been handcrafted in Sheffield; Midnight Lace, Vintage Rose, Sheer Delight and May Surprise.

Each candle is produced in white glass with rose gold lids, which is a signature finish to the Lucy May ranges and products, and also oozes class, sophistication and sexiness.

Natalie has also collaborated with P J Taste in Sheffield to produce Lucy May Indulgent Gin Infused Luxury chocolates – another perfect gift item.

There’s even a gift wrapping service, so it’s not too late to get your Valentine's gifts sorted, (and that also includes heavily hinting your other half goes to the Lucy May boutique this weekend!).