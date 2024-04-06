Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In a brand-new relationship TV show on E4, six single hopefuls will reject all the conventions and pitfalls of modern, app-based dating, in pursuit of a radical new approach.

The singles’ options will be narrowed down to just two: One match embodies each single’s usual wants, type and desires; the other reflect their deeper, more fulfilling romantic needs.

Among contestants taking part in the show is former professional basketball player, Mike, 40, from Sheffield.

After growing up in Canada, Mike became a successful professional basketball player, going on to be the captain of England in the Commonwealth Games and played for the Sheffield Sharks for 13 years, winning four championships.

‘Love Triangle' dater Mike, who viewers will see in the first episodes of the new E4 dating show. Photo by Channel 4.

Having spent his entire life focussing on his career, Mike says that he is ‘no spring chicken’ so is now looking to settle down with a partner and start a family. Whilst attraction is important to him, he doesn’t have a specific type, just a woman who looks good and is a natural beauty.

Love Triangle will be a 10-episode series, each episode 60 minutes long.

The singles will spend 48 hours getting to know their two matches via text only, requiring them to make their decision without setting eyes on their potential suitors; no pictures or selfies will be allowed.

Then, the contestants must make the potentially life-changing choice between their two matches, before they meet them on a blind date.

The first six 'pickers' who are taking part in new Channel reality dating show 'Love Triangle'. Pictured, left to right, are Dan, Mike, ZaraLena, Danika, Jasmine and Lloyd. Photo by Channel 4.

After just 24 hours, the picker and their chosen match will take the extraordinary step of moving in together, to explore what their future might look like. However, around the corner are a series of gripping plot-twists that neither the singles, nor their suitors, will see coming.

Throughout the course of the experience, as the six singles face this string of twists and turns, they will be forced to question themselves, their choices and everything they think they know about love.