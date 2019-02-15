Love, passion and care in handmade personalised vintage and geek pieces designed just for you by Sheffield crafter

Looking glamorous with a flower in her hair and a big smile on her face, Sally Jones is something of a crafting queen.

What you wouldn’t know when you first meet Sally, who produces a range of board game and vintage and dance inspired products, you wouldn’t know that less than two years ago she was struggling to go outside.

Sally Jones with items she has made inspired by board game products.

In September 2017, Sally suffered a traumatic head injury, which caused her to lose consciousness and fit multiple times a day, as well as have intermittent bouts of blindness and deafness.

Unable to work because of her symptoms, Sally was left feeling unfulfilled, but after a conversation with friends her family she decided to regain her independence – and The Crafting Jones was born.

Sally said: “I have always loved creating things and I decided to take action. I made a flower hair clip to cheer myself up and it did the trick. Then the idea just grew.

“Bringing beauty into my life through crafting revitalised me, and made me realise there was a way I could be productive and bring joy into other people’s lives too.”

Sally now creates a range of shabby and geek chic creations, all from the comfort of her home.

The shabby chic range is inspired by Sally’s love of Lindyhop and the vintage scene and includes letter art frames, flower hair clips, tea light gift sets, vintage paper roses, letter magnets and vintage paper bunting.

The geek chic line is inspired by her love of tabletop and board games, and she uses some real game pieces to create items such as playing card flowers and bows, magnets, dice jewellery, construction brick jewellery and sculptures and frames.

Sally prides herself on providing top quality products for her all of her customers, and with the love and care she puts in to each craft pieces she creates it’s no wonder she has earned many five star reviews for happy shoppers – including one as far away as Australia.

Sally, who has taught herself to make all of her products, added: “I lovingly handcraft all of my items as I love capturing memories, bringing people together and turning houses into homes.

“I think if you’re passionate about something, it shows through in your work, and makes you a more creative, productive person.”

Sally, who is affectionately known by her loved ones as the crafting Jones, can also make bespoke and unique products.

She said: “I tailor my work to an individual’s requirements and tastes. A lot of time, energy and thought goes into my products, as I want everyone to really love what they buy from me.”

To browse the full range of products available from Sally, 'The Crafting Jones’, please visit her official website at www.thecraftingjones.com. You can also search for ‘The Crafting Jones’ on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest to see more images of some of the items you might like to buy.