Trouble looks to be on the horizon for the South Yorkshire couple

The Love Island villa is heating up as tonight’s challenge causes tension between South Yorkshire lovebirds Mitchel and Molly. In the episode, a kissing challenge has caused drama as the Doncaster-born blonde was told to kiss the three Islanders she had the most sexual tension with.

At first she took the plunge with basket-ball player Zachariah, and then shared a smooch with current partner Mitchel. Following the passionate kiss, Mitchel says: “I can taste Zach”.

Molly also kissed Tyrique in the challenge who had already expressed interest in pursuing the blonde. Zach chose Molly as the girl he’s most likely to have a ‘sneaky link’ with. In response, Mitchel said: “It’s a tough night for me.”

In private, Molly admitted that “Zach’s a good kisser” and wants to explore if there’s “anything more there,” But speaking to new bombshell Whitney, Mitchel said he’s 100% closed off as he looks to pursue Molly. Speaking to the boys he also said: ““I want to just keep it natural and calm, chllling, but I would’ve married her yesterday, she looked unreal.”

Molly has been paired with Mitchel since the public voted for the initial couples for the Love Island summer series. The blonde influencer seemed pleased with her match until the third episode where it was revealed Mitchel once had three girlfriends at the same time.

On Tuesday (June 6) in the first challenge of the series, Love Islanders were tasked with finding out some of the fellow islanders darkest secrets. During the challenge it was revealed that Mitchel was seeing three girls at the same time because he was ‘too scared to end it.’

Trouble appears to be brewing between the South Yorkshire pair

Mitchel admitted he “didn’t have the balls to just end it” so he “just kept adding on”. But according to the Sheffielder, he’s a ‘changed man’ now.