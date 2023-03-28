Here’s some cheap holiday deals for you to get some sun this Easter holiday

If you’re looking for an affordable getaway to get out of Sheffield this Easter, there are hundreds of deals on offer. Whether you’re desperate for a spot of Mediterranean sun or are eager to explore the Icelandic mountains in Reykjavik - you can do so at a great price from Leeds Bradford Airport this Easter.

Leeds Bradford Airport has also just launched two brand new destinations to travel to this summer - adding to its catalogue of 80 destinations. Flights to Porto, Portugal and Perpignan, France officially launched on March 26 for their inaugural flights.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nicola McMullen, Aviation Director at Leeds Bradford Airport, said: “It’s fantastic to kick off the new flights to Porto and Perpignan ahead of what is shaping up to be a fantastic summer season at LBA. These new routes have already sold incredibly well and we’re sure that both routes will continue to be popular alongside our wider schedule throughout the year.”

All prices are relevant to the time of writing and include flights.

Here’s some cheap holiday deals for you to get some sun this Easter holiday

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Duration: 7 nights

Board basis: Breakfast included

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Price per person: £281

Holidaymakers can bag a bargain on Love Holidays as the travel website is offering a one-week stay in Turkey’s well-known tourist destination, Marmaris for just £295 per person. The deal includes flights from Leeds Bradford Airport. Holidaymakers will stay at the Kaan Apartments which has received hundreds of excellent reviews on Tripadvisor. Travellers will depart from Leeds Bradford Airport with Jet2 on April 10 (Easter Monday) and return on April 17. For more information visit the Love Holidays website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Duration: Three nights

Board basis: Room Only

Price per person: £240

If you’re desperate for some of that Spanish sun, Majorca is the place to go. With year-round warm weather and sunshine, what’s not to love about this classic tourist resort? Love Holidays is offering a great deal at the Blue Sea Piscis (Adults Only) hotel in Puerto de Alcudia. Travelling on April 4 and returning on April 7 (Good Friday) you can spend three days relaxing for just £240 per person.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Love Holidays says the hotel sits in a prime location just minutes from Puerto de Alcudia’s stunning Blue Flag beach and close to the centre of town. The adult-only getaway has a tranquil, relaxed vibe while providing the opportunity for guests to take part in some adrenaline-pumping activities and get a good dose of local culture.

Duration: Three nights

Board basis: Breakfast included

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Price per person: £249

If you’ve ever fancied a trip to the picturesque Reykjavik in Iceland then this one could be for you. Love Holidays is offering a bargain deal for three nights in the Icelandic capital for under £250 ahead. Tourists will stay at the Cabin Hotel located in the city’s east district - perfect for exploring all that is on offer. Popular attractions including Reykjavik Zoo and Family Park are just a 10-minute walk away.

And if shopping is up your street, the Kringlan Shopping Mall is less than 1.2 miles away, where you can get in some of that well-deserved shopping therapy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Duration: 13 nights

Board basis: Self-catering

Price per person: £378

If you fancy a longer trip for a much-needed holiday then look no further than Tenerife. The all-year-round warmth, sandy beaches and host of attractions are perfect for couples, solo travellers and families. Departing on April 8, head to Puerto De La Cruz’s Coral Teide Mar hotel for £378 for a two-week break. Holidaymakers will depart from Leeds Bradford Airport and fly with Jet2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paris, France

Duration: 7 nights

Board basis: Room only

Price per person: £395

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If sightseeing is what you’re into, why not spend the Easter break exploring the French capital? With hundreds of attractions and cultural destinations like the Eiffel Tower to visit, make a week of it with this affordable deal. Flying from Leeds Bradford Airport, travellers can stay at Campanile Paris Ouest for seven nights for just £395 per person. Flights will depart from Leeds Bradford Airport on April 7 with Jet2.