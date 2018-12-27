Lakeside Village shoppers’ boost for Bluebell Wood Hospice       

Big hearted shoppers from South Yorkshire have been digging deep into their pockets to help boost Bluebell Wood Hospice funds.

More than 890 bags of unwanted clothes, shoes and toys were donated by customers at Lakeside Village in Doncaster during 2018, as part of Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice’s Bag it for Bluebell scheme.

Each bag raises an average of £15, equating to £13,395 in funding for the hospice, which is enough to pay for more than 500 hours of specialist nursing care, or 260 sessions of counselling for bereaved families.

Centre manager at Lakeside Village, David Aunins, said: “We are thrilled that the support of our customers will make a real difference to families in the region.”