A mother-of-one has told how her volunteering role with the RSPCA helped her gain the confidence to enter the Miss Great Britain beauty pageant.

Charlotte Lister, aged 36, works in Sheffield as a PA and signed up to become an RSPCA ‘Wildlife Friend’, creating habitats and taking part in wildlife surveys in local woodlands.

She said: “I just started to walk further while doing the role and as I became fitter and went from doing 1km to walking 5km really quickly.

Charlotte Lister starting helping out with RSPCA wildlife projects after seeing an advert online. | RSPCA

“It was then soon up to seven and eight kilometres. It is so enjoyable too as I was exploring trails and woodland I didn't really know about before.”

As the walks got further, Charlotte went from 74kg to 62kg. Feeling “much healthier in mind and body”, she felt able to enter beauty pageants again - something she had done in the past, but felt unable to do in recent years.

Now, Charlotte is a Miss Great Britain finalist. She added: "I have always loved listening to birds singing in the garden and watching bees collecting pollen so being out and about allows us to see so much more. I have spotted deers and various birds - including a heron - and I even encountered a grass snake on two occasions!

36-year-old Charlotte Lister has a newfound confidence after volunteering with the RSPCA. | RSPCA

"All these sights really helped my mental well-being as it takes my mind away from the stresses and strains of everyday life. It is so therapeutic being outside enjoying the wildlife and my dogs love it as they stay out longer and I walked further which is what made the weight drop off without any effort.

“It also spurred me to enter beauty pageants as with less weight and migraines I feel more confident in walking and talking, which is obviously a big part of these contests. It really has had such an amazing impact.”

Having recently moved to Retford in Nottinghamshire, Charlotte will now be taking on even more wildlife work to help her new community and explore the area.

Charlotte Lister with her daughter, Evie (13). | RSPCA

“I signed up to the Great British Spring Clean to help clear up litter which can be life-threatening to wildlife and it is a great way to explore the local area,” she said.

RSPCA wildlife expert Rebecca Machin: “This year, as the RSPCA celebrates its 200th birthday, we’re launching our Million Strong Movement, to encourage, inspire and empower more people to be animal champions, whether that be by donating to us to support our work, rescuing animals in need themselves, or helping wildlife thrive and flourish in their garden.

“We’d like to make gardens a better place for wildlife, from removing hazards like netting which can seriously injure or kill, to ensuring that your garden offers an environment that can help a range of wild animals flourish, we have some simple solutions to help create a safe haven outside your back door this summer! By working together, we can create a better world for every animal.”