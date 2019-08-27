Is your favourite Sheffield restaurant among the six nominated for the first ever Deliveroo Restaurant Awards?
Six restaurants in Sheffield have been nominated for Deliveroo’s first ever Restaurant Awards.
Veg Heads on Division Street, Maveli on Glossop Road, Rassam's Creamery on London Road, 400 Rabbits, and Twisted Burger Company, both on Shoreham Street, and Fat Hippo at Castle House have all received nominations ahead of the awards ceremony in October, in categories including Best Burger, Best Indian and Best Vegan Offering.
Ashley Roberts, star of The West End’s ‘Waitress,’ is set to host the awards ceremony on October 17 which will see restaurants from across the UK go head-to-head in a host of fun new categories aimed at a generation of social eaters, including ‘most Instagrammable dish.’
The awards aims to raise the profile of some of the UK’s best independent and multi-site restaurants along with more traditional takeaways.
Event host Ashley Roberts said: "After making my West End debut in Waitress, where I sang about food every night, I developed a full-blown obsession with the UK's food scene. I couldn't be more excited to celebrate some of Britain's best culinary talent at Deliveroo's Restaurant Awards."
Setting itself apart from traditional industry accolades, award nominees have been selected through a combination of Deliveroo data and industry expertise. The awards night aims to give a huge range of British talent the chance to shine.
The longlist of nominations will now be available to vote for on the Deliveroo website until the second week of September, before the shortlist for each category is published on the website for a final public vote, with the winners announced at the ceremony next month.
The big award of the night, The Restaurant Of The Year, will be hand-selected by a panel of industry judges, including outspoken food critic Giles Coren and Will Shu, Deliveroo’s CEO. Shu founded Deliveroo in 2013, and the company now works with over 35,000 restaurants worldwide, as well as over 30,000 riders, to provide its award-winning food delivery experience.
Shu said:“Over the last six years Deliveroo has been fortunate enough to work with over 20,000 British takeaways and restaurants and these awards are just the latest way we’re helping to celebrate our amazing restaurant partners.”