In the swim raising funds for Sheffield hospital charity appeal

A Cub Scout from Sheffield has made a big splash after raising vital charity funds with a mile swim.

Asher Walton-Mitchell, a Year six pupil from Carfield Primary School, Meersbrook, swam a mile for the very first time at the Ponds Forge International Sports Centre, to help raise funds for The Sheffield Children’s Hospital Charity.

The youngster is a Cub Scout at 35th Sheffield St Oswald’s and he is also doing this to achieve his ‘Personal Challenge Award’ badge, one of the more difficult badges to achieve.

Over the years Asher has benefited from the amazing work of the Charity. They have helped him to ride a bike and taught him how to climb, as well as providing special swimming assistance and physiotherapy via The Ryegate Children’s Centre.

All this support has enabled him to develop into a confident 10 year-old and he wanted to say a big thank-you by giving something back.

Asher has already raised an amazing £619 towards his £700 target.

On his Just Giving page he says: “I am raising money for the Children’s Hospital Charity because they do an amazing job. I have, like so many, benefited from the work of the charity and wanted to give something back. I am also a Cub Scout and want to achieve my ‘Personal Challenge Award’ badge. Challenge badges are much harder to earn than normal ‘Activity Badges’. Therefore to achieve this I need to do something special. I have never swum a mile before. The furthest I have swum is just 1,00 metres.” He set up the ‘JustGiving’ page so people can show their support or you can donate £5.00 by texting AOMC64£5 to 70070. Visit his www.justgiving.com/fundraising/ashersonemilechallenge page to make a donation.