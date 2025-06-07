If you think someone may be from Sheffield, these 12 things will tell you for certain

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 7th Jun 2025, 06:00 BST

If you think some is from Sheffield, there are 12 great ways to find out for sure.

If they really are from our city, they may tick all the dozen boxes described in our gallery below.

We’re a city of over 500,000 people in South Yorkshire - so it’s no surprise that you can find Sheffielders where ever you go.

We think the things you’ll find in the list below are a dead giveaway, with those quirks that make people from Sheffield stand out from the crowd.

From our own unique words, to those little things that we own and recognise that would go right over the heads of those not lucky enough to have lived or been brought up here, here are 12 tell-tale signs that someone is from Sheffield.

Some of them you may recognise in yourself.

Others you may recognise in your friends.

Have a look at the gallery below and see for yourself.

Get The Star for less than a fiver with our new value subscription package

Love Sheffield? You’ll love our daily newsletter… Packed with the latest news, sport, lifestyle, what’s on, and so much more.

Our list shows 13 ways you can tell for certain that someone's from Sheffield

1. How you you can someone is from Sheffield

Our list shows 13 ways you can tell for certain that someone's from Sheffield | National World Photo: National World

Photo Sales
With the city said to be built on seven hills, and with some of the steepest streets in the country, every driver in Sheffield masters the motoring manoeuver that is the hill start right from the beginning. Some from other, flatter, towns, may find them tricky, but not us here in Sheffield with the number we have to do. We don't roll back!

2. They never roll back on a hill start

With the city said to be built on seven hills, and with some of the steepest streets in the country, every driver in Sheffield masters the motoring manoeuver that is the hill start right from the beginning. Some from other, flatter, towns, may find them tricky, but not us here in Sheffield with the number we have to do. We don't roll back! Photo: Google

Photo Sales
It's been made in Sheffield since the 1880s, and it's loved by those in the city with a passion. While others may use Worcester sauce, it's Hendos every time in Sheffield. If you see a bottle of this fine delicacy on their shelf, chances are they're from Sheffield.

3. Hendersons on the shelf

It's been made in Sheffield since the 1880s, and it's loved by those in the city with a passion. While others may use Worcester sauce, it's Hendos every time in Sheffield. If you see a bottle of this fine delicacy on their shelf, chances are they're from Sheffield. Photo: Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
We invented football here in Sheffield, and that passion for the game has remained ever since. We are one of just a handful of cities with two professional football teams, and many thousands with a strong connection with the city have either the a Blades shirt or an Owls shirt, showing their passion for two of the most successful clubs in the country

4. That football shirt

We invented football here in Sheffield, and that passion for the game has remained ever since. We are one of just a handful of cities with two professional football teams, and many thousands with a strong connection with the city have either the a Blades shirt or an Owls shirt, showing their passion for two of the most successful clubs in the country Photo: Sheffield Newpapes

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Sheffield
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice