They never roll back on a hill start With the city said to be built on seven hills, and with some of the steepest streets in the country, every driver in Sheffield masters the motoring manoeuver that is the hill start right from the beginning. Some from other, flatter, towns, may find them tricky, but not us here in Sheffield with the number we have to do. We don't roll back!

Hendersons on the shelf It's been made in Sheffield since the 1880s, and it's loved by those in the city with a passion. While others may use Worcester sauce, it's Hendos every time in Sheffield. If you see a bottle of this fine delicacy on their shelf, chances are they're from Sheffield.

That football shirt We invented football here in Sheffield, and that passion for the game has remained ever since. We are one of just a handful of cities with two professional football teams, and many thousands with a strong connection with the city have either the a Blades shirt or an Owls shirt, showing their passion for two of the most successful clubs in the country