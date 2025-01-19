If you own any of these five great records or downloads, you're probably from Sheffield

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 19th Jan 2025, 06:02 BST

Some of Sheffield’s music is known the world over - but some is just famous in its home city.

While the music of the likes of The Human League and the Arctic Monkeys have been heard all over, there are some songs that have had an audience closer to home.

Sign up for our free newsletters today

We’ve put together a list of five records and downloads over the years that we reckon probably show that you’re from Sheffield if you know them!

How many of them do you know or remember?

These are five records you'll only remember of you if you're from Sheffield

1. Do you remember these records?

These are five records you'll only remember of you if you're from Sheffield | National World Photo: Frand Reid

Photo Sales
Maxwell Thorpe, Sheffield's Britain's Got Talent finalist, released a record to raise money for Sheffield Children's Hospital Charity in 2022, with youngster Jack Ford. Called Believe, it was launched to acclaim at the Christmas lights switch on that year. Picture: David Kessen, National World

2. Believe: Maxwell Thorpe and Jack Ford

Maxwell Thorpe, Sheffield's Britain's Got Talent finalist, released a record to raise money for Sheffield Children's Hospital Charity in 2022, with youngster Jack Ford. Called Believe, it was launched to acclaim at the Christmas lights switch on that year. Picture: David Kessen, National World | National World Photo: David Kessen

Photo Sales
Sheffield Wednesday striker Terry Curran was the Owls star player, when he recorded a version of Singing The Blues, which was a hit among the club's fans in 1980, even if it did not top the charts.

3. Terry Curran: Singing The Blues

Sheffield Wednesday striker Terry Curran was the Owls star player, when he recorded a version of Singing The Blues, which was a hit among the club's fans in 1980, even if it did not top the charts. | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
I'm following Sheffield United was recorded by Alan Martin 'interrupted by' Bobby Knutt, and was popular in the city back in 1977.

4. Alan Martin and Bobby Knutt: I'm following Sheffield United

I'm following Sheffield United was recorded by Alan Martin 'interrupted by' Bobby Knutt, and was popular in the city back in 1977. | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:SheffieldMusic
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice