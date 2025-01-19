While the music of the likes of The Human League and the Arctic Monkeys have been heard all over, there are some songs that have had an audience closer to home.

We’ve put together a list of five records and downloads over the years that we reckon probably show that you’re from Sheffield if you know them!

How many of them do you know or remember?

Maxwell Thorpe, Sheffield's Britain's Got Talent finalist, released a record to raise money for Sheffield Children's Hospital Charity in 2022, with youngster Jack Ford. Called Believe, it was launched to acclaim at the Christmas lights switch on that year.

Sheffield Wednesday striker Terry Curran was the Owls star player, when he recorded a version of Singing The Blues, which was a hit among the club's fans in 1980, even if it did not top the charts.

I'm following Sheffield United was recorded by Alan Martin 'interrupted by' Bobby Knutt, and was popular in the city back in 1977.