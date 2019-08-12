How negative views on videogames is leading to success for Sheffield museum
Sheffield's National Videogame Museum has welcomed 2,500 visitors in just two weeks as it enjoys a busy start to the school summer holidays.
The Angel Street venue has proudly released the figures as it aims to banish recent speculation about videogames.
By launching it’s new family-friendly summer programme, Summer of Buttons, The National Videogame Museum has seen thousands pass through its doors.
Conor Clarke, Marketing and Communications Manager said: “There has been a bit of negative discussion relating to videogames recently, which has only reaffirmed our mission to create an accessible and inclusive space for those who love videogames.
“That we’re currently busier than we’ve ever been demonstrates that the public is eager to learn about videogame culture, and discover the educational and cultural value of games.”
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Since launching in November 2018, the museum has attracted national attention as the UK’s home of videogame culture and has now exceeded expectations in terms of visitor numbers and positive feedback due to their family-friendly summer programme.
Summer Buttons has been a hit with families with games like 4-Player Pac-Man - a bespoke version of the arcade classic made to be played by a team.
The Button Bash Bundle, which has seen guests vying to set the fastest time in various athletic-based video games getting visitors involved and having fun.