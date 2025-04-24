Work begins on Sky-House Co’s Copper Street Little Chicago project

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Work has now begun on a major second Sheffield city centre development from award-winning house builder Sky-House Co.

Archaelogical surveys and investigations have been successfully completed and the the site at Trinity Street/Copper Street in Shalesmoor, close to the popular Kelham Island, is now being cleared ready for building work to commence.

The project - being created in conjunction with leading rental property developer Placefirst - will see the construction 14 two and three bed family homes featuring Sky-House Co’s back-to-back design, the hugely successful 21st century take on Victorian and Georgian urban design principles.

With work expected to be finished in approximately 18 months, there will also be 35 one and two bed apartments across two blocks and a commercial space, all centred around communal gardens.

“We are so excited to get this latest development under way and bring new life to an area which historically was dubbed Little Chicago during the Sheffield Gang Wars of the 1920s,” said Sky-House Co founder and director David Cross.

“It has been many decades since this area saw any residential use and now is the perfect time to reclaim the area and bring in a new generation of people who want to enjoy city living.

“The project project will knit the development into the narrow and steep streets of Shalesmoor, forming a new characterful and contextual neighbourhood close to historic Kelham Island.

“This is an area where back-to-back housing was once the norm but our take on that once unfashionable design principal shows how it can be used to great effect, both environmentally and aesthetically.”

All Sky-House Co homes are zero-gas before the 2025 regulation changes, with an emphasis on carbon reduction at every stage of construction process including energy use whilst in operation.

The properties have a fabric first approach to heat loss coupled with the latest eco-technology such as air-source cylinders, heat recovery and PV solar panels.

The Trinity Street/Copper Street project comes as work continues on the company’s other city centre development, the long-awaited Sky-House Devonshire Quarter site, which will feature 66 properties, including 32 one bed and 24 two bed homes and commercial space.

To find out more about Sky-House at all its developments at Waverley, Oughtibridge, Stocksbridge and Rother Valley visit www.sky-house.co