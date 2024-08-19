Work begins on Sky-House Co Devonshire Green project

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The bulldozers have moved in and the rubble is being cleared as Sky-House Co prepares to come to Sheffield city centre.

Following extensive demolition, archaeology and structural works, the award-winning Sheffield housebuilder has begun construction on its long-awaited new site at Egerton Street, between Devonshire Green and Charter Row.

Sky-House Co is the developer behind the hugely successful 21st century revival of Victorian and Georgian urban design principles, with acclaimed sites already well-established in Waverley, Oughtibridge, Stocksbridge and Rother Valley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Egerton Street development, previously the home of the former Stokes Tiles warehouse, will feature 66 properties, including 32 one bed and 24 two bed homes and commercial space.

Work has now begun on the Sky-House Co Egerton Street site

The Sky-House version of the classic Victorian housing concept includes such features as bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms, open plan kitchen/diners and a private roof gardens accessed from a private study area.

Outside there is courtyard parking, communal play areas and private patios for each home owner, offering flexible living space and eco-friendly features, focusing on being carbon neutral in construction and energy efficient on completion.

Sky-House Co founder and director David Cross commented: “We are very excited to be under way with our first city centre development, which will bring a fantastic range of housing opportunities to this increasingly vibrant area of Sheffield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Sky-House Co mission is to fill the missing sector of the UK housing market by creating homes that cater for clients ignored by national house builders.

“We believe that the people who invest in the Sky-House concept expect a standard of living that is compliant with the needs of the environment and that is exactly what we believe we can deliver at every level.

“Egerton Street is a project that will deliver a true family housing development and one that will bring with it a real sense of regeneration too.”

Also currently in the pipeline is a further city centre site at Trinity Street/Copper Street in Shalesmoor, close to the popular Kelham Island, which will see the construction of 34 one and two bed apartments across two blocks, along with 12 two and three bed family homes and two commercial spaces, all centred around communal gardens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sky-House Co is currently a finalist in the Housebuilder of the Year category of the prestigious Insider Yorkshire Property Industry Awards.

The awards ceremony will be hosted at New Dock Hall at the Royal Armouries in Leeds on Thursday, September 19.

To find out more about Sky-House at all its developments visit www.sky-house.co