The house is on Bellhouse Road, Shiregreen, and is due to be auctioned on March 7. It has been recently refurbished and is ready to occupy immediately.

Auction House South Yorkshire is selling the property and the brochure says buy to let landlords could achieve a rent in excess of £750 per calendar month.

It adds: “The property briefly comprises a basement to the lower ground floor, a lounge, kitchen/diner and bathroom to the ground floor. On the first floor, there are three bedrooms. On the second floor, there is an attic bedroom.

Undefined: readMore

“Located on Bellhouse Road, a short walk from the hospital. Also benefitting from transport links on the doorstep for commuting into Sheffield city centre, the university and train station.”

The auction closes on March 8 and you must register to bid. For more details visit the website https://online.auctionhouse.co.uk/lot/details/62999 or call 0114 223 0777.

1. Perfect The auction brochure says the house is the perfect purchase for both owner-occupiers and buy to let landlords, with the property being ready to occupy immediately. Photo: Auction House South Yorkshire Photo Sales

2. Rent Landlords could achieve rent in excess of £750 per calendar month, says the brochure. Photo: Auction House South Yorkshire Photo Sales

3. Bathroom The property includes a basement on the lower ground floor, a lounge, kitchen/diner and bathroom on the ground floor. Photo: Auction House South Yorkshire Photo Sales

4. bellhouse4.jfif Neutral decor and a large window give the bathroom a light feel. Photo: Auction House South Yorkshire Photo Sales