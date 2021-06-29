Well-known Sheffield city centre building set to be sold off at auction

A building in a Sheffield city centre square is to be auctioned and is described as an interesting development opportunity.

By Rob Hollingworth
Tuesday, 29th June 2021, 11:51 am

The building is number seven Fitzalan Square, which is also known as Jew Lane, and has a guide price of £30,000. It will be auctioned online by Mark Jenkinson on July 13.

The auction brochure says: “Interesting city centre development opportunity. Three storey building with lapsed planning. Plans for two flats with total of five bedrooms - possibility of further storeys.”

There is private access, known at Jew Lane, off Fitzalan Square.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

This 'interesting city centre development opportunity with lapsed planning' has a guide price of £30,000.

The auction guide adds: “Offered at a low reserve to ensure sale. Sold as seen complete with contents.

“The property is located on a passageway known as Jew Lane that links Commercial Street with Fitzalan Square close to HLW Keeble Hawson Solicitors and Cooplands Bakers.

“The property is in a very poor state of repair and considered hazardous.”

For details call 0114 276 0151 or visit https://www.markjenkinson.co.uk/auctions/

SheffieldMark Jenkinson