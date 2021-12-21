The cafe on Cumberland Street in Sheffield city centre is being sold at a leasehold price of £49,500 plus stock at valuation.

It is located in a well-known position and has tremendous footfall due to it being close to complementary traders and a redeveloped market. It also has the potential to generate trade at night due to clubs and other facilities in the area.

The current turnover is £3,000/£3,500 per week and rising.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cafe on Cumberland Street in Sheffield city centre is being sold at a leasehold price of £49,500

Inside, it features a smart and well-equipped kitchen area, a front seating area, and unused upper floors that would be Ideal for more seating.

The cafe normally closes at 7 pm, but there is a scope to extend the opening hours to increase trade.