Well-known Sheffield cafe close to the Moor Market put up for sale
This Sheffield cafe in a desirable city centre location near The Moor is on the market – could you be the new owner?
The cafe on Cumberland Street in Sheffield city centre is being sold at a leasehold price of £49,500 plus stock at valuation.
It is located in a well-known position and has tremendous footfall due to it being close to complementary traders and a redeveloped market. It also has the potential to generate trade at night due to clubs and other facilities in the area.
The current turnover is £3,000/£3,500 per week and rising.
Inside, it features a smart and well-equipped kitchen area, a front seating area, and unused upper floors that would be Ideal for more seating.
The cafe normally closes at 7 pm, but there is a scope to extend the opening hours to increase trade.
To find out more about this opportunity, you can call Clifford Lax on 01134278611