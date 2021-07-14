Well-known former Sheffield shop and flat sold for £95,000
A former shop and flat in Walkley, Sheffield, was sold at auction for the guide price of £95,000.
The property on South Road is described as a stone fronted inner terrace, which was auctioned online by Mark Jenkinson today, July 13.
The agent says the property has a ground floor sales shop, which was Carol’s Catering, basement storage and a first floor flat let to a long established tenant.
The agent said: “Offering potential for existing use or conversion in to two flats.”