Well-known former Sheffield shop and flat sold for £95,000

A former shop and flat in Walkley, Sheffield, was sold at auction for the guide price of £95,000.

By Rob Hollingworth
Wednesday, 14th July 2021, 9:29 am

The property on South Road is described as a stone fronted inner terrace, which was auctioned online by Mark Jenkinson today, July 13.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The agent says the property has a ground floor sales shop, which was Carol’s Catering, basement storage and a first floor flat let to a long established tenant.

The agent said: “Offering potential for existing use or conversion in to two flats.”

The property in Walkley sold for the guide price of £95,000
The property in Walkley sold for the guide price of £95,000
SheffieldMark Jenkinson