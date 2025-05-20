We sampled the Ultenic T10 Lite robot vacuum cleaner with mop new into the UK market.

We sampled the Ultenic T10 Lite robot vacuum cleaner with mop new into the UK market, and it’s a game changer for people with busy lives.

Ultenic, a rising brand in the smart home appliance industry, is pleased to introduce the Ultenic T10 Lite robot vacuum cleaner with mop, in the UK market.

It is a feature-rich robot vacuum cleaner that simplifies daily cleaning tasks by offering efficient vacuuming and mopping in one device. With its sleek design and intuitive functionality, this new addition to Ultenic's product lineup is engineered to deliver a spotless home without the hassle. The Ultenic T10 Lite is available from Amazon for an incredibly affordable RRP of £239.99 and Ultenic for RRP £299.99, currently £229.99.

Key features include:

Ultra powerful 5000Pa suction: It effortlessly eliminates hair, dust and dirt from deep within carpets and floorboard crevices and with a runtime of up to 180 minutes, it efficiently cleans an entire home without the need for frequent recharging.

2-in-1 vacuuming and mopping: The integrated mop adds versatility, allowing users to tackle both dry and wet cleaning in one go.

Auto-empty base and hands free: It collects 99.99% of dust and debris with its H12 grade HEPA self-emptying base and complete anti pollutants seal system so ideal for allergy sufferers. With a 3L capacity and built-in UV light, it can store up to 60 days of waste, eliminating the need for manual emptying. The HEPA filters can also be cleaned as required, saving time and money.

LIDAR navigation: this enables the vacuum to map every room and every inch of a home in just 15 minutes which is 50% quicker than the D5s Pro vacuum. The T10 Lite uses ‘matrix clean’, a precise grid system to meticulously cover every inch of a home and ensure every part is thoroughly cleaned. It returns to the charging dock when the battery is low and resumes cleaning once the battery reaches 85% so no intervention required.

Carpet auto-boost: The T10 Lite is equipped with three ground detection sensors, Eco mode which delivers 1500Pa, Standard mode which delivers 3000Pa and Turbo mode which automatically increases suction power up to 5000Pa when detecting carpets. It also features anti-slip wheels and a brush roll design that prevents tangling with cords making it suitable for various floor types including hardwood, tiles, carpet, and more.

Personalised cleaning: personalise cleaning modes, suction power and schedules can be set up to fit specific needs, whether targeting particular rooms or adapting to different floor types. Homeowners can set the schedule and let the T10 Lite handle the rest. Enjoy a spotless home with zero effort, just set it and forget it.

Ultra-thin body: The 9cm thin body allows the robot cleaner to easily reach underneath beds, chairs, sofas and other furniture for a truly thorough clean.

App and Voice Control: With the Ultenic app, users can easily monitor the cleaning route, set cleaning schedules, adjust suction power and water levels, change cleaning modes, and create no-go zones. It is also fully compatible with smart assistants like Alexa, offering effortless control and convenience through a smartphone or voice commands.