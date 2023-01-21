Sheffield is one of the UK’s biggest cities but one of its main advantages is its proximity to beautiful countryside.
The surrounding rural areas are full of pretty villages – perfect for anyone seeking a retreat from the hectic daily grind.
Here are some of the best villages close to Sheffield.
1. Thorpe Salvin
Thorpe Salvin, between Worksop and Harthill, contains the ruins of Thorpe Hall - it has a church, St Peter's, and a pub called the Parish Oven.
Photo: Rachel Atkins
Photo: Mike Waistell
3. Edale
Edale, in the Hope Valley, is a charming place in the Peak District. It is chiefly popular with walkers heading to nearby Kinder Scout, and benefits from regular trains to Sheffield and Manchester.
Photo: James Hardisty
4. Hathersage
Hathersage is another Peak District gem - again it is well-connected with a railway station on the Hope Valley line. Robin Hood's sidekick Little John is reputed to be buried here, it inspired parts of Charlotte Brontë's novel Jane Eyre, and today is home to the David Mellor cutlery factory, shop, design gallery and café.
Photo: Mike Waistell