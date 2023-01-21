News you can trust since 1887
Villages near me: 9 beautiful hidden gem villages in and around Sheffield in 2023

Sheffield is one of the UK’s biggest cities but one of its main advantages is its proximity to beautiful countryside.

By Lee Peace
2 minutes ago

The surrounding rural areas are full of pretty villages – perfect for anyone seeking a retreat from the hectic daily grind.

Here are some of the best villages close to Sheffield.

1. Thorpe Salvin

Thorpe Salvin, between Worksop and Harthill, contains the ruins of Thorpe Hall - it has a church, St Peter's, and a pub called the Parish Oven.

Photo: Rachel Atkins

2. Hathersage

Hathersage - one of the best villages near Sheffield.

Photo: Mike Waistell

3. Edale

Edale, in the Hope Valley, is a charming place in the Peak District. It is chiefly popular with walkers heading to nearby Kinder Scout, and benefits from regular trains to Sheffield and Manchester.

Photo: James Hardisty

4. Hathersage

Hathersage is another Peak District gem - again it is well-connected with a railway station on the Hope Valley line. Robin Hood's sidekick Little John is reputed to be buried here, it inspired parts of Charlotte Brontë's novel Jane Eyre, and today is home to the David Mellor cutlery factory, shop, design gallery and café.

Photo: Mike Waistell

