Property Sheffield: Take a video tour of hot tub room and detached annexe at £525,000 home in Gleadless
A family home featuring a hot tub room and detached annexe is for sale in Sheffield at £525,000.
The detached house is on Gleadless Road, Gleadless, and has four double bedrooms. It is for sale with Redbrik and is described as outstanding, having been sympathetically refurbished with great attention to detail.
The brochure says: “Many original features have been retained including stained glass windows, flooring, wooden panelling and doors.”
Features include two generous reception rooms, a stunning entrance hallway and four well proportioned double bedrooms.
The brochure adds that the detached annexe is an opportunity for a home base for a business.
“There's a superb hot tub room with an adjoining shower room, with the potential to also create gym space for those looking to utilise the building for leisure purposes,” says the brochure.
The website listing is https://www.redbrik.co.uk/property-for-sale-details/4-bedroom-detached-house-for-sale-in-gleadless-road-sheffield-s12-6207be6869444aa6a332109a/ or call 01144 461972.