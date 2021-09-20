Uniquely designed two bedroom detached house in Sheffield for sale at £375,000

A uniquely designed two bedroom detached house in Sheffield is for sale at £375,000.

By Rob Hollingworth
Monday, 20th September 2021, 1:07 pm

The property on Park Lane, Broomhall, was built in a contemporary style using stone, steel, wood and slate in 2011. It is on the market with Blundells and the brochure describes the location as sought after and convenient.

It adds: “This visually striking property sits neatly on the plot with secure off street parking and features stylish accommodation benefitting from solid walnut flooring throughout, gas heating and double glazing.”

For more details visit the website https://www.blundells.com/buy/search/s10-sheffield/ or call 01143 450 723.

1. Well located

The house is well located within a short walk of the Hallamshire Hospital both universities and within catchment for Springfield Primary and Silverdale Secondary Schools.

Photo: Blundells

Photo Sales

2. Secure

Secure electric gates enclose a block paved off street parking area for at least two vehicles bordered by pebbled beds.

Photo: Blundells

Photo Sales

3. Living area

The living area has two tall feature windows and double opening doors to a delightful balcony.

Photo: Blundells

Photo Sales

4. Open plan

The open plan design makes this space light and bright.

Photo: Blundells

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3