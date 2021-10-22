Unique £1.94m Peak District farm put up for sale for first time in 80 years

Peaslows Farm and Farmhouse, in the rural village of Sparrowpit, near Buxton, is around 169 acres and, until recently, was the base of a dairy unit run by the father and son team of Winston and John Cartledge.

The farm, which is within an hour’s drive from Sheffield, had a 230 head dairy herd producing an average of 12,500 litres and about 370 animals were housed on the farm. John has moved to Somerset to expand into different areas of farming, taking the dairy herd with him.

He said: ‘’I will miss working everyday surrounded by the amazing landscape that the Peak District boasts. I will also miss being so close to two active livestock markets. I just hope the future owner gets as much pleasure from working at Peaslows as my family has over the last 80 years.”

The stone built Peaslows Farmhouse dates back to 1876 and has three double bedrooms, underfloor heating in the kitchen and traditional features.

The land is made up of permanent pasture divided into grazing and mowing enclosures by a series of stone walls.

There is a milking parlour and dairy unit which is built on slats, providing 100,000 gallons of underground storage. There is also a one and a half million gallon slurry pit.

The farm is being marketed jointly by Savills and Bagshaws.

Sam Thomas, farm agent at Savills, said: “The sale of Peaslows Farm offers an exciting opportunity to purchase a dairy or livestock farm in this beautiful part of the world and the ability to commence milk production immediately upon completion if desired.

"Peaslows Farm’s rural location, coupled with its situation close to the towns of Chapel-en-le-Frith and Buxton, and within an hour’s drive of both Manchester and Sheffield, mean it offers the best of both worlds while lending itself to diversification opportunities.”

Peaslows Farm is for sale as a whole or in four lots. For more details visit https://search.savills.com/property-detail/gblnruntr150035

