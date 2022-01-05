It occupies a stunningly beautiful and secluded moorland location on Long Causeway in the Peak District National Park and is on the market for offers of more than £2 million.

The house is ten minutes’ walk to Stanage Edge and is owned by Jane Smith who has lived there for 25 years.

She said: “It has been a challenge because when we arrived the lights were run off car batteries and the water had ecoli!”

Few visitors realise the house has no mains connections, as writer Jane has installed state of the art systems to ensure the power and water supplies are both seamless and environmentally friendly.

Water comes from a well with a three-step purification system and rainwater is collected for flushing toilets. A small wind turbine provides electricity and on the rare occasion that the power runs low, two diesel generators provide backup power, starting automatically when needed.

The house is reached by a private, gated driveway a mile long, which passes through a pine plantation frequented by red deer and mountain hares, then opens out onto the moors where it runs parallel to a stream. Rolling grassland surrounds the house and behind the stables is a copse of sycamore trees.

Saxton Mee in Crookes is marketing the property. Directors Lewis Hughes MNAEA and Victoria Parkin said: “We are extremely proud and excited to be involved in the sale of this truly magnificent home.”

They added: “We cannot wait to see the plans a prospective buyer has to bring this wonderful family home to life”.

The agent added Stanedge Lodge could become a family retreat or, with appropriate planning permission, be divided into several separate residences. The outbuildings could be converted into four holiday cottages, which could bring in an estimated income in excess of £100,000 a year.

It is the perfect location for a family who love the outdoors life, and is a wonderful party house, with plenty of space to accommodate guests. It even has its own large, stone-shelved wine cellar, dating from Victorian times.

