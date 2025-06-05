Originally built as a three-bedroom property, it has been reconfigured to provide two generously sized double bedrooms, giving the interior a more modern and spacious feel.
The home welcomes you with a bright and inviting living room.
Just off the living area is a stylish, well-equipped kitchen with plenty of cupboard space and room for cooking, alongside a separate utility room that adds practical functionality.
Upstairs, the two double bedrooms are well-proportioned and filled with natural light, while the contemporary bathroom features both a bath and a separate shower.
The property’s layout spans approximately 75.9 square metres (817 square feet).
Outside, the private rear garden provides a pleasant spot for enjoying sunny days.
Parking is available on the street, and the home benefits from being well-positioned close to local amenities.
A convenience store is just a two-minute walk away, and the nearest bus stop is only five minutes on foot.
From here, the city centre is easily accessible - just a 25-minute ride by bus or a 13-minute drive by car.
The location also offers access to nearby green spaces, including Herdings Meadows, providing a balance of city convenience and recreational opportunities.
