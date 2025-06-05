Sheffield Houses: Two bedroom spacious home with large garden on the market for just £130,000

Located on Morland Road in the popular residential area of Sheffield S14, this well-presented two-bedroom end-of-terrace home offers a surprising amount of space and comfort.

Originally built as a three-bedroom property, it has been reconfigured to provide two generously sized double bedrooms, giving the interior a more modern and spacious feel.

The home welcomes you with a bright and inviting living room.

Just off the living area is a stylish, well-equipped kitchen with plenty of cupboard space and room for cooking, alongside a separate utility room that adds practical functionality.

Upstairs, the two double bedrooms are well-proportioned and filled with natural light, while the contemporary bathroom features both a bath and a separate shower.

The property’s layout spans approximately 75.9 square metres (817 square feet).

Outside, the private rear garden provides a pleasant spot for enjoying sunny days.

Parking is available on the street, and the home benefits from being well-positioned close to local amenities.

A convenience store is just a two-minute walk away, and the nearest bus stop is only five minutes on foot.

From here, the city centre is easily accessible - just a 25-minute ride by bus or a 13-minute drive by car.

The location also offers access to nearby green spaces, including Herdings Meadows, providing a balance of city convenience and recreational opportunities.

