Two-bedroom home hits the market for £190,000 with Rother Valley Country Park on its doorstep

By Ciara Healy
Published 22nd Sep 2025, 06:56 BST

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Take a look at this two bed home, minutes from Rother Valley Country Park.

The well-presented two-bedroom home in Sothall has come to market, offering buyers the chance to secure a move-in ready property right on the edge of Rother Valley Country Park.

The semi-detached house, on Meadow Gate Avenue, is listed with offers in excess of £190,000 and has been tastefully updated inside to provide modern, comfortable living.

Stepping through the front door, visitors are welcomed into a light and airy lounge which sets the tone for the rest of the property.

The ground floor flows into a stylish kitchen, complete with contemporary units, quality worktops and integrated appliances – a practical yet attractive space.

Upstairs, the home continues to impress - both bedrooms are well-proportioned, with space to accommodate fitted or freestanding furniture.

The bathroom has also been newly refurbished with sleek sanitaryware, elegant tiling and a fresh, neutral finish.

Outside, the property makes the most of its setting. To the rear is a private garden offering an ideal spot for relaxing on warmer days, while the front is neatly presented and complemented by a driveway providing off-road parking.

Backing onto woodland, the house is perfectly placed for those who enjoy the outdoors, with the wide open spaces of Rother Valley Country Park just a short stroll away.

Despite the tranquil surroundings, the area is well connected – local shops, reputable schools and public transport links make commuting into Sheffield and beyond simple.

Take a closer look on the Purplebricks website.

1. Meadow Gate Avenue, Sheffield

Purplebricks

Photo Sales

2. Meadow Gate Avenue, Sheffield

Purplebricks

Photo Sales

3. Meadow Gate Avenue, Sheffield

Purplebricks

Photo Sales

4. Meadow Gate Avenue, Sheffield

Purplebricks

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Sheffield
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice