The well-presented two-bedroom home in Sothall has come to market, offering buyers the chance to secure a move-in ready property right on the edge of Rother Valley Country Park.

The semi-detached house, on Meadow Gate Avenue, is listed with offers in excess of £190,000 and has been tastefully updated inside to provide modern, comfortable living.

Stepping through the front door, visitors are welcomed into a light and airy lounge which sets the tone for the rest of the property.

The ground floor flows into a stylish kitchen, complete with contemporary units, quality worktops and integrated appliances – a practical yet attractive space.

Upstairs, the home continues to impress - both bedrooms are well-proportioned, with space to accommodate fitted or freestanding furniture.

The bathroom has also been newly refurbished with sleek sanitaryware, elegant tiling and a fresh, neutral finish.

Outside, the property makes the most of its setting. To the rear is a private garden offering an ideal spot for relaxing on warmer days, while the front is neatly presented and complemented by a driveway providing off-road parking.

Backing onto woodland, the house is perfectly placed for those who enjoy the outdoors, with the wide open spaces of Rother Valley Country Park just a short stroll away.

Despite the tranquil surroundings, the area is well connected – local shops, reputable schools and public transport links make commuting into Sheffield and beyond simple.