Take a tour inside a two-bed apartment in iconic Park Hill development in Sheffield with private outdoor space

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison

Digital Journalist

Published 7th Jan 2025, 10:23 BST
Updated 14th Jan 2025, 09:31 BST

A “stylish” apartment in the iconic, rejuvenated Park Hill development in Sheffield is up for sale.

Found on the ground floor of the historic brutalist structure, the two bedroom flat is on the market for £220,000.

The property is “beautifully presented” throughout and follows a simple layout allowing for easy living.

Once entering through the front door you find yourself in the entrance hallway. This hall leads straight down to the back of the apartment where you will find a bright, open plan kitchen/living room.

This space is decked with full-length patio doors providing access to the garden and bringing in an abundance of natural light.

Back to the front of the apartment, you find both bedrooms. Bedroom one is the largest and comes with an en-suite shower room.

The bedrooms both have full height windows bringing in daylight, and a bathroom is found further up the hall.

Amazingly, this apartment even has a private outdoor space with a patio area - excellent for a relax in fresh air.

Park Hill is located on the edge of Sheffield city centre and has excellent transport links to other city areas and the rest of the country. Bus and tram stops are located right outside and Sheffield’s main railway station is just next door.

1. Park Hill

Zoopla

Photo Sales

2. Living room

Zoopla

Photo Sales

3. Kitchen

Zoopla

Photo Sales

4. Hall

Zoopla

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:PropertySheffieldPark Hill
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice