Found on the ground floor of the historic brutalist structure, the two bedroom flat is on the market for £220,000.

The property is “beautifully presented” throughout and follows a simple layout allowing for easy living.

Once entering through the front door you find yourself in the entrance hallway. This hall leads straight down to the back of the apartment where you will find a bright, open plan kitchen/living room.

This space is decked with full-length patio doors providing access to the garden and bringing in an abundance of natural light.

Back to the front of the apartment, you find both bedrooms. Bedroom one is the largest and comes with an en-suite shower room.

The bedrooms both have full height windows bringing in daylight, and a bathroom is found further up the hall.