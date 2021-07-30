The property is beautifully modernised throughout with contemporary style complimenting period features.

'Truly beautiful' barn conversion in idyllic location near Sheffield put up for sale - take a look inside

A “unique and truly beautiful barn conversion” enjoys an “idyllic location surrounded by stunning Derbyshire countryside”.

By Jon Ball
Friday, 30th July 2021, 12:17 pm

Oak Tree Barn, a two-bedroom property, on Bolsover Road, Woodthorpe, on the market with Dales & Peaks, is described as “ideal for a range of uses including equestrian, subject to relevant consent”, as it comes with more than three acres of grounds, including 0.5 acres surrounding the property and a large paddock.

Its listing on property websute Zoopla says: “Oak Tree Barn has been recently renovated to an exceptional standard, with contemporaty touches complimenting the home's original features throughout.

“Offering 712 sq feet of accommodation and featuring a stunning vaulted ceiling, open plan living space with exposed oak beams, a timelessly styled kitchen with Belfast sink, beautiful decor throughout.”

The accommodation includes the beautiful open-plan living area with stylish dining kitchen and patio doors to the garden, a modern bathroom and two double bedrooms.

It is on the market offers of about £475,000.

1. Open-plan living/kitchen/dining area

Stunning vaulted ceiling living room with Clearview log burner and exposed oak beams.

2. Driveway

The property enjoys an idyllic location surrounded by stunning Derbyshire countryside.

3. Bedroom one

Oak Tree Barn has been recently renovated to an exceptional standard.

4. Garden

The property is described as 'ideal for a range of uses including equestrian, subject to relevant consent'.

