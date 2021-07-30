'Truly beautiful' barn conversion in idyllic location near Sheffield put up for sale - take a look inside

Oak Tree Barn, a two-bedroom property, on Bolsover Road, Woodthorpe, on the market with Dales & Peaks, is described as “ideal for a range of uses including equestrian, subject to relevant consent”, as it comes with more than three acres of grounds, including 0.5 acres surrounding the property and a large paddock.

Its listing on property websute Zoopla says: “Oak Tree Barn has been recently renovated to an exceptional standard, with contemporaty touches complimenting the home's original features throughout.

“Offering 712 sq feet of accommodation and featuring a stunning vaulted ceiling, open plan living space with exposed oak beams, a timelessly styled kitchen with Belfast sink, beautiful decor throughout.”

The accommodation includes the beautiful open-plan living area with stylish dining kitchen and patio doors to the garden, a modern bathroom and two double bedrooms.

1. Open-plan living/kitchen/dining area Stunning vaulted ceiling living room with Clearview log burner and exposed oak beams.

2. Driveway The property enjoys an idyllic location surrounded by stunning Derbyshire countryside.

3. Bedroom one Oak Tree Barn has been recently renovated to an exceptional standard.

4. Garden The property is described as 'ideal for a range of uses including equestrian, subject to relevant consent'.