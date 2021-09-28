Trade counter, warehousing and offices to be auctioned with £250,000 guide price
A trade counter, warehousing and offices in Sheffield is to be auctioned with a £250,000 guide price.
Tuesday, 28th September 2021, 3:46 pm
The property is on Carlisle Street, Attercliffe, and is described as a substantial commercial investment.
It is a two storey warehouse/office building let for 10 years from May 2017 at £36,000 with upward only fifth year rent review.
The site is held leasehold for 99 years from March 10, 1958 and will be auctioned online by Mark Jenkinson on October 19.
To register visit https://www.markjenkinson.co.uk/auctions/tuesday-19th-october-2021/#lots or call 0114 276 0151.