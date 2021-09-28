Trade counter, warehousing and offices to be auctioned with £250,000 guide price

The property is on Carlisle Street, Attercliffe, and is described as a substantial commercial investment.

It is a two storey warehouse/office building let for 10 years from May 2017 at £36,000 with upward only fifth year rent review.

The site is held leasehold for 99 years from March 10, 1958 and will be auctioned online by Mark Jenkinson on October 19.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The property is on Carlisle Street, Attercliffe, and is a two storey warehouse/office building.