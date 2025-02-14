Take a tour inside the 'prestigious' £1,000,000 home nestled in one of the most beautiful Sheffield locations

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison

Digital Journalist

Published 14th Feb 2025, 13:32 BST
Updated 14th Feb 2025, 14:00 BST

A “prestigious” home nestled within the beautiful Rivelin Valley in Sheffield is up for sale at £1,000,000.

The Zoopla listing states the property dates back to 1760 and has “rich historical charm”.

It has four bedrooms, four bathrooms and a large number of reception rooms, including a living room, family room and snug.

The garden is expansive. It features two outbuildings - the garden room and workshop.

On the lower ground floor, you will find one of the most unique rooms in the property. There is a prayer room, complete with furniture commonly seen in churches.

In terms of location, this property could arguably have one of the best in Sheffield. It is found nestled into the glorious Rivelin Valley and is a short distance from the areas of Crookes and Stannington.

