The property has its own unique outdoor terrace space with a patio area and a communal lawn area which the Zoopla listing says is “accessible to townhouse residents only”.

It has a contemporary design, yet also “retains the original character” which has made Park Hill such a popular place to live.

Estate agents at Saxton Mee, who are selling the house, say it is “tastefully decorated throughout”.

Front access places you into the dining room on the ground floor, which opens into the modern kitchen and then lounge. There is a good-sized pantry opposite the kitchen countertops.

The stairs are centrally located and take you up to the first floor which features both bedrooms.

Each bedroom has room for a double bed. Bedroom one is found to the rear and benefits from an en-suite shower room and a small balcony.

A main bathroom is found off of the first floor landing and large windows bring floods of natural light into each and every space.

Park Hill is just a short walk away from Sheffield city centre and the abundance of amenities that come with it.