Tour inside refurbished maisonette overlooking Sheffield's stunning Rivelin Valley on market for £125,000

Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton

Senior Journalist

Published 17th Nov 2024, 12:29 GMT

The opportunity to own a maisonette with stunning views of Rivelin Valley in Sheffield has arisen.

Blundells estate agents have listed this two-bed maisonette in the Stannington area on Zoopla - and it has a price tag of £125,000.

Not only is it within walking distance of shops, public transport, glorious parks, woodlands and good schools, but the property itself is also ready to move into having been upgraded to a “very high standard”.

Blundells said: “An early viewing is strongly advised to appreciate the standard of work that has been completed on this property.”

The property, on Roscoe Drive, is set over more than 800 square feet of space, boasting spacious rooms all round.

In the large lounge and dining room is plenty of space to relax or entertain guests. Its windows face the rear of the property, and flood the room with natural light.

The kitchen has been replaced and modernised. It has ample storage space with base and wall units, and integrated appliances.

On the first floor is the newly upgraded and extended bathroom suite, consisting of a freestanding bath, a walk-in shower, sink, wc, heated towel rail and a range of customisable and atmospheric led lighting.

The two double bedrooms both have feature wooden panelling to the walls, and upgraded radiators.

View photos of this stunning maisonette below, before requesting your viewing by clicking here.

The fitted kitchen has modern base and wall units with built-in appliances.

