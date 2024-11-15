eXp UK estate agents have listed an ‘immaculately presented’ three-double bedroom house on Zoopla.

The semi-detached property is on Grove Avenue in the Wadsley area of Sheffield.

The listing describes it as a ‘family home’ which has been ‘tastefully upgraded’ by its current owners.

Set over three floors, the home has over 1,500 square feet of living accommodation.

On the ground floor is a welcoming hallway. With large bay windows facing the front of the home is a large lounge and dining room which opens into a conservatory that leads out into the garden. There is a separate fitted kitchen with Quartz worksurfaces and integrated appliances. From the kitchen there is access to the garage, which can also be accessed externally.

On the first floor are two of the large double bedrooms with fitted wardrobes. They share a modern family bathroom with a bath and shower. On the second floor is the master bedroom with an en-suite shower room and Juliet balcony overlooking the rear garden.

The home has off-street parking for two cars. The front garden has been landscaped, and the rear garden has a patio and lawned area.

View photos of the property below.

